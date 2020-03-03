Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.06 Million

Brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce sales of $82.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.12 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $384.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $441.18 million, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $472.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,840,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCT opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.