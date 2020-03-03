Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.12

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.12 and traded as high as $56.57. Fortis shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 2,613,937 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

