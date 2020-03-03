Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

FWRD opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.