Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after buying an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Axos Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

