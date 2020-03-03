Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

