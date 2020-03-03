Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

