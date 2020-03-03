Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED stock opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $191.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

