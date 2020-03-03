Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,245,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

