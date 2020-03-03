Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,076 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.