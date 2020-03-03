Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,691 NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 107.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

