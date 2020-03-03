Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

