Foundry Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

MYGN opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

