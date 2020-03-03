Foundry Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of CRS opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

