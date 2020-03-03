Foundry Partners LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Avista by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

