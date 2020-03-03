Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 36,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avaya by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Avaya by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVYA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.