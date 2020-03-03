Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of SIMO opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

