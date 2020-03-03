Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $175,243,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,611,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495,362 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $9,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

