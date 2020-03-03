Foundry Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,139 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $530,972.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,136 shares of company stock worth $8,373,566. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

