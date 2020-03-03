Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,444 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Safehold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $4,457,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,800,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 345,150 shares of company stock valued at $17,284,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

