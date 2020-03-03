Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of AKBA opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.