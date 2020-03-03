Foundry Partners LLC Sells 744 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Radius Health worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Radius Health by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

