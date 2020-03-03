Foundry Partners LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 52,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

