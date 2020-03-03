Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.