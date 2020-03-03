FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $27,600.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

