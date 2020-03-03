Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Diego Cadavid Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

