FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northview Apartment Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Northview Apartment Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 52 week low of C$20.30 and a 52 week high of C$26.04.

