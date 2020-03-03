FY2021 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Cut by Analyst

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $490.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.