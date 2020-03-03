FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novocure Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novocure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Novocure’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Novocure alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

NVCR stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novocure has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 734,475 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.