FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

