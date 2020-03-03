FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Issued By DA Davidson

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.