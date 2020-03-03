FY2023 EPS Estimates for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATNX. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Athenex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $997.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.