G.Research Weighs in on Endo International PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – G.Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Endo International stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.