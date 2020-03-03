General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,223 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

