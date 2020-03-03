Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.84. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

