GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of GeoPark worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in GeoPark by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of GPRK opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. GeoPark Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $991.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

