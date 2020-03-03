Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

