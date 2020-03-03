Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

