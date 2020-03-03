Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,567 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.