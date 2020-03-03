Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,802 Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

