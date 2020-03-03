Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,650 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP Carey stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

