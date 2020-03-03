Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,591 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.