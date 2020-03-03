Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,584 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $261.99 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

