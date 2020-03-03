Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,570 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

