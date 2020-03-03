Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,682 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after buying an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,539,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

