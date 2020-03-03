Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,910 Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

