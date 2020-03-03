Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,256 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

NYSE ED opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.