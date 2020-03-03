Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $898,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,064 shares of company stock worth $43,132,984. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $288.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.84. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $173.60 and a 52-week high of $323.78. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

