Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Store Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Store Capital by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 113,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

