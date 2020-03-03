Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

