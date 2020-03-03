Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Fortive by 1,050.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 210,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 43.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 920.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 151,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.17. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

